Here's a look at how Deere & Co.'s divisions performed in the first quarter as well as the outlook:
Agriculture & Turf: Deere's largest equipment division saw operating profit of $213 million compared with $144 million last year. Deere said the improvement was mainly driven by a gain on the sale of a partial interest in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. and price realization.
Deere now forecasts worldwide sales of ag and turf equipment to increase by about 3 percent for fiscal 2017. Sales were unchanged in the first quarter.
Industry sales for agricultural equipment in North America are forecast to be down 5 to 10 percent for the year. The decline, reflecting weakness in the livestock sector and the impact of low crop prices, is expected to affect both large and small equipment.
Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in North America are expected to be about flat for 2017, with Deere sales outpacing the industry.
Construction & Forestry: Equipment sales decreased 6 percent for the quarter. Operating profit was $34 million for the quarter compared with $70 million in 2016.
Deere's sales of construction and forestry equipment are forecast to be up about 7 percent for 2017 and reflects moderate economic growth worldwide. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be flat to down 5 percent, with soft conditions in North America offsetting strength in other regions.
Financial services: John Deere Capital Corp., or JDCC, reported net income of $74.2 million for the first quarter, compared with $99.9 million last year. The decline was primarily due to less-favorable financing spreads and expenses related to the company's voluntary employee-separation program.
Net receivables and leases financed by JDCC were $30.643 billion at Jan. 29, compared with $31.510 billion a year ago.
For fiscal 2017, net income for financial services operations is expected to be about $480 million.