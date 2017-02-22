In his annual address to shareholders Wednesday, Deere & Co. CEO Sam Allen said "there are signs the worst may be over" while assuring them the company's future is bright — and solidly in Moline.
Allen told a near-capacity crowd at Deere's World Headquarters in Moline that the company's performance has been "much better than in the farm slumps of the past.'' Despite a decline in sales of more than $10 billion during the recent agricultural downturn, he said Deere is confident the global trends of population growth and urbanization will create more demand for John Deere agriculture and construction equipment.
Yet the first question posed by a shareholder at the annual meeting was whether Deere would follow other Illinois companies, including its competitor Caterpillar, in moving headquarters to Chicago.
"Every company has to do what they think if right for their company," Allen replied. "At John Deere, we feel very strongly this is our home."
In addition, he said only three to four miles away from its Moline headquarters, Deere "can connect with our customers."
''As long as I'm around here, there's no chance we will be moving," Allen told the nearly 400 shareholders, retirees and employees.
In his prepared remarks, Allen discussed the company's sound performance in 2016, which marked its 10th-highest-ever level of earnings. As the company has previously said, Deere plans to cut its structural costs — the cost of doing business — by at least $500 million and is "making good progress toward that goal," he said.
Although the sales decline is about equal percentage-wise to that of the 1980s farm crisis, Allen said "John Deere has shown a consistent ability to deliver solid profits — nowhere near record levels, of course, but much better than in farm slumps of the past."
Deere's strategy has been one of efficiencies and cost-cutting, including keeping inventory down, creating a responsive cost structure and reducing administrative expenses. Allen said Deere cut $100 million out of its travel, advertising and indirect materials budgets, as well as held research and development costs down.
He also credited the resilience, in part, to its lineup of well-rounded profitable businesses, including parts, power systems, financial services, forestry, turf equipment and integrated solutions.
"They don't necessarily move in lockstep with the broader cycles for farm and construction machinery," he said.
But looking ahead, Allen said global population growth will demand that agricultural output double by 2050 "and it will need to happen with no more land and even less labor and water."
As more people live in urban areas, he said, "That means a greater need for roads, bridges, building and all manner of major construction projects."