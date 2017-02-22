On the heels of Caterpillar's plans to move its Peoria headquarters to Chicago, a Deere & Co. shareholder wanted to know if Deere was considering a move from its Moline headquarters.
The issue was the first question posed Wednesday to Deere CEO Sam Allen during a question-and-answer period at the company's annual meeting.
"Every company has to do what they think is right for their company," Allen said. "At John Deere, we feel very strongly this is our home."
The issue is a hot topic in Illinois where Caterpillar just announced three weeks ago that it is moving its headquarters to the Chicago area. It joins other companies, including Archer Daniels Midland and ConAgra, in its decision to move top executives to Chicago.
Speaking to an audience of nearly 400 shareholders, retirees and employees at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline, Allen said the company needs to go only three or four miles out of town to connect with its customers.
''At this point and time, as long as I'm around here, there's no chance we will be moving," he said.
Allen also told shareholders that Deere is committed to working with the community to make the Quad-Cities a more vibrant place, which will help attract talent to the region.
Allen has been actively involved in the Quad-City region's Q2030 strategic plan, a regional vision for growing the Quad-Cities. He is past co-chair of the Quad-Cities Chamber's Regional Opportunities Council, whose members led the charge in the Q2030 action plan.
After the meeting, Deere spokesman Ken Golden said Caterpillar's announcement has led both Deere employees and community leaders to question Deere. "Certainly when other companies make those announcements it is disconcerting for the community."
He said Deere's commitment to the Quad-Cities includes its title sponsorship of the annual John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run, Silvis, as well as its support of Global Communities Inc., a revitalization effort in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood. Area John Deere employees also logged more than 57,000 volunteer hours last year for community organizations, including 27,000 hours for STEM and other youth-related activities.