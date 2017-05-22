Junior Achievement recently honored Deere & Company with the bronze U.S. President's Volunteer Service award. Deere employees earned the award for the fourth consecutive year by volunteering more than 5,000 hours with JA programs during the 2015-16 school year.
“The volunteer time contributed by the Deere team ensures that young people are inspired to succeed in a global economy," said Laura Goodman, vice president, volunteer engagement for Junior Achievement USA.
More than 56,000 kindergarten through high school students benefit from JA programs each year. Locally, more than 2,900 volunteers teach JA’s work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs. The programs reach more than 56,000 students throughout JA of the Heartland’s 24-county area which includes counties in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin.
John Deere is a long-time supporter of Junior Achievement in the U.S., Argentina, and Brazil. The John Deere Foundation also will award more than $400,000 in grants to JA this year.