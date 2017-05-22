Junior Achievement has honored Deere & Co. with the bronze U.S. President's Volunteer Service award. Deere employees earned the award for the fourth consecutive year by volunteering more than 5,000 hours with JA programs during the 2015-16 school year.
More than 56,000 kindergarten through high school students benefit from JA programs each year. Locally, more than 2,900 volunteers teach JA’s work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs. The programs reach more than 56,000 students throughout JA of the Heartland’s 24-county area, which includes counties in eastern Iowa, western Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin.
Deere & Co. is a long-time supporter of Junior Achievement in the U.S., Argentina, and Brazil. The John Deere Foundation also will award more than $400,000 in grants to JA this year.