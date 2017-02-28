Cautious optimism was the catch phrase of the day Tuesday at the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce economic forecast 2017 held at Deere & Co. headquarters, Moline.
Speaking to an audience of about 300 business and community leaders, Luke Chandler, deputy chief economist for the Moline-based manufacturer, said that some of the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook of 2017 could be cleared up with the direction President Donald Trump took in his Tuesday night address to Congress.
Since Trump’s election, consumer confidence in the economy has grown dramatically and stands at 15-year highs, Chandler said. Rumors have been swirling of tax cuts and other business-friendly measures to kick the U.S. economy into high gear.
Of paramount importance in particular to the Midwest and its farmers is what Trump will say about the nation’s trade agreements.
“The U.S. and U.S. agriculture has a lot to lose,” Chandler said. China, for instance, takes 60 percent of U.S. soybeans.
Overall, the U.S. economy is forecast to grow at 2.3 percent in 2017 and 2.5 percent in 2018, which is better than the anemic 1.6 percent in 2016, Chandler said. Net cash income in the U.S. is also expected to stabilize.
It is hoped that 2017 is a better year for agricultural equipment sales, he added, as 2016 marked the third year in a row that sales declined.
“It’s not as bad as it was in the 1980s, and we are coming off several years of high sales,” Chandler said.
In 2013, Deere’s net agricultural equipment sales in the U.S. and Canada were $21.2 billion. In 2016, they were $14.4 billion, a drop of 34 percent. During that same time period, sales of Deere’s agricultural equipment dropped by 49 percent in Latin America, 27 percent in Western Europe, 19 percent Central and Eastern Europe and by 29 percent in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Given the information available, he said, the key issues in the global agricultural market begins with the strength of the U.S. dollar, which has grown stronger against other currencies. This makes American products more expensive. Other countries have used this to provide incentive to jump into the export food markets. That has weakened the U.S. position somewhat.
Lower U.S. row crop production may be needed to help the balance sheet as the price outlook for agricultural products looks flat in 2017. Chandler said the USDA is forecasting a rise in farm debt and a rise in the debt to equity ratio as values for farmland have fallen by about 1 percent nationwide.
But there are positive signs, too. As the world's population grows so will the demand for food.
And while American farmers produced record corn and soybean crops in 2016, prices didn't plummet as might have been expected and have remained stable if not as strong as in the past several years.
"I think it's demand driven," Chandler said of the current prices which has corn in the middle $3 range per bushel range and soybeans hovering in the $10 per bushel range.
"The demand for grain and oil seeds and protein is strong," he said. "There is strong demand in China's middle class that has been growing."
Still, competition will be tough for America. For instance, Chandler said, Argentina's president Mauricio Macri has cut that country's export tax by 20 percent, which will give farmers incentive to grow crops.
It is just one example of how important future trade agreements will be to U.S. agriculture.
In other sectors of the Quad-City economy, Trisha Townsend of Quad-City Bank & Trust-QCR Holdings, said low interest rates have been good for banking industry and consumers. But the low interest rates won't last forever and it remains a good time to borrow.
Ryan Weber, of RSM US LLP, that provides audit and tax consulting services, said that there are people wanting to invest, but that uncertainty is keeping them conservative.
"They're not ready to pull the trigger on major investments," Weber said. There needs to be more clarity in the marketplace, he added.
Dale Zude, owner of Courtesy Car City and Kimberly Car City and Courtesy Ford, said sales of SUVs, trucks and vans have been very strong.