Deere & Co. employees increased their volunteer hours by more than 50 percent last year as they donated nearly 158,000 hours of service to community organizations worldwide, the Moline-based company announced Friday.
In 2015, employees volunteered nearly 104,500 hours to volunteer organizations around the globe.
The company's "Serving Our Communities" initiative, launched during 2016, accounted for more than 17,000 volunteer hours. Through the program, 5,300 employees at 40 Deere units around the world organized volunteer projects to benefit their local cities and towns.
"Serving Our Communities" projects included packaging meals and collecting cans of food for local food banks, planting gardens at local schools, packing backpacks with school supplies for at-risk children and helping farmers in developing countries be more productive. Elsewhere, employees built Habitat for Humanity houses, renovated schools and picked up litter along a beach.
"Our employees take an active role in helping develop the communities where they live and work," said Sam Allen, chairman and CEO. "Through these volunteer efforts and our philanthropic contributions, we can positively impact the living standards of people across the globe."
In addition to the volunteer program, which engages salary and wage employees, more than $31 million in grants and contributions were provided by Deere and John Deere Foundation, mostly in communities with John Deere facilities.
Mara Sovey Downing, global brand management and corporate citizenship director and the foundation president, said the company’s citizenship activities helped improve the lives of more than 18 million people. Overall, Deere's citizenship efforts focus on three areas: long-term solutions for world hunger, education and community development. Deere remains committed to investing annually in civic initiatives and has set a goal of reaching 1 million employee volunteer hours annually.
In 2016, John Deere was named as one of America’s Top 100 Corporate Citizens by Forbes magazine and the nonprofit organization Just Capital.