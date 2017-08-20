With a hearty handshake from decades of working on the farm, Bob Wieland greeted all the employees he could during a factory tour last week at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline.
The Princeville, Illinois, farmer has admired the work of these strangers — producing John Deere planters, and considers what they do a critical piece in his farm operation. The equipment they design, manufacture and assemble at the Moline factory helps him grow crops of corn, soybeans and pumpkins on his farm 80 miles southeast of the Quad-Cities.
But to the Seeding Group employees, Wieland was no stranger. He's the familiar face who they have come to know via monthly videos created for the plant. Known as the Follow the Farmer series, the videos feature Wieland discussing life on the farm from the everyday tasks and preparation to the planting season and other pearls of wisdom.
Kicked off in January, Follow the Farmer helps employees not only see one of their completed John Deere planters at work but also learn more about the technology and capabilities it offers helps the farmer in the field.
Across the factory, employees at every stage of production from design to assembly "get to see how all those parts work together to help Bob (Wieland) do his job," said Tom Johnson, factory manager. "It means a lot more to hear it directly from a customer."
Johnson, who has managed the plant the past two years after working in Deere's facilities in Des Moines and Waterloo, said the Follow the Farmer series increases customer engagement while helping workers understand the important role they have in the farmer's success. "It's a very short window that you perform the planting operation, but getting that right is critical to the harvest," he said of their contribution.
While it is too soon to know what new ideas his employees will gleam from Wieland's videos, he said "If anything, it just reinforces the importance of getting this intentional customer interaction. This verifies and validates that the more time our customers can spend with our employees teaching them about their business, the smarter we get in providing solutions to them."
Following Wieland
Seeding Group Product Manager Laura Donaldson creates the videos that are shown to the plant's workforce in employee meetings, assemblies and in smaller groups. "Bob walks through what goes on in his operation that month," she said. "A lot of people wondered what goes on on the farm in January."
During planting season, she joined him in the cab of his tractor as Wieland planted and described what the software technology allows him to know as the seed drops in the ground. "It was a good view of his office,'" she said.
The 74-year-old Weiland, who speaks frankly about his faith and life experiences, also talks about the technical aspects in his video chats including the importance of precision planting.
But on Wednesday, it was the Follow the Farmer star and Nancy, his wife of almost 50 years, who came to the planter factory for a behind-the-ropes tour and a chance for Wieland to speak directly with employees.
After a summer shutdown, Seeding Group returned for its first full week last week and is ramping back up to full production mode. The plant employs about 300 production workers, most of whom have been on a three-month summer shutdown, as well as 300 salaried workers.
Like many of Deere's Midwestern equipment plants, Seeding Group has seen layoffs in the recent ag economy downturn. Johnson could not say how many in all were laid off, but said they had not all been called back. "Our production volumes and employment totals fluctuate with the market conditions."
Employee pep talk
Walking through the manufacturing plant, Wieland stopped along the assembly line to meet the workers, learn about the manufacturing process and equipment they operate.
"Bob is loving this, interacting with all the guys who make these things work," said Nancy Wieland, who admitted being amazing at all the technology on the production line.
After the walking tour, Wieland spoke to more than 250 employees as the plant kicked off it first week back in production.
"There is no job insignificant in here," he told the plant's workers. "What you guys do for the American farmer is incredible. You're just meticulous... I can tell you guys, and ladies, love your work (from) the way you perform here."
In his pep talk style, Wieland added "The CEO of the company's job is no more important than yours."
During a short question and answer, the employees asked about his farm, pumpkin production, his embracing of technology in his business, and, most importantly, what features he wants on his next planter. While his answer was brief, he had a small list of ideas for them to consider.
Idea from the plant floor
Johnson said the genesis of Follow the Farmer was born out of an idea from a few employees who work at the front of the production line and never saw their machine at work.
That idea first led to a Field Day event last year, in which, Seeding Group employees were taken by the busload to the John Deere's testing grounds in Coal Valley. There, they watch the planters they build in operation and discussed their performance with a customer.
Shawn Maddox, an assembler and 17-year employee from Moline, was among those to suggest the idea. Meeting customers, he said, helps to improve on a product.
"We wanted to hear what problems you are having, where we are falling short," he said. "The reality is we make mistakes."
In fact, the third-generation Deere worker said "A lot of our improvements are based on customer requests."
Customer interaction
Before Wieland's factory visit, only a few Seeding Group employees knew him beyond his video screen persona. For years, he has worked as a test cooperator, which means his farm has served as a testing site for new equipment and new software upgrades.
Employees, such as Kevin Maas in the quality department, regularly visits his farm to monitor new equipment and trouble-shoot.
Mass, who will mark 17 years with Deere next month, said the employees follow many customers, collecting data from them and learning about their equipment problems. "To be out on the farm with a customer, you see their passion, desire and frustration,'' he said. "To hear from a customer's mouth is a bigger influence. You take their frustrations to heart."
Ryan Lair, a 21-year employee, is responsible for planter repairs on the line as part of the Early Detection Problem Resolution team. "Working with the customers, we know how important that machine is to their operation. We are feeding the world," he said.
Lair said meeting a customer makes employees feel more accountable to their piece of the production. "I don't want to be that guy when the customer is breaking down and that (problem) is my fault."
Johnson said Seeding Group's video series is made available to its sister factories, including Paton, Iowa, and Valley City, North Dakota.
But he hopes that other Deere plants see the benefit of their project. "I think the first thing is to continue out this series so we can see a full-year cycle from preparing, planting, crop care to crop harvesting."
As the manufacturer of the planting equipment, Johnson said "We have a pretty good idea of how the planter operated by the end of May (as crops are growing). But the customer reaps the benefit of how well that planter did when they harvest the crop."