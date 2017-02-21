Deere & Co. has opened a strategic technology office in the Iowa State University Research Park, Ames, in a move that expands the company's presence on-campus and creates an opportunity to leverage the research work of ISU students.
The new office, which will be staffed by John Deere employees from its Moline World Headquarters and its various business units, will be the second such office at a U.S. university. The other is at the University of Illinois, Champaign.
"We are delighted that John Deere is establishing a physical presence at the ISU Research Park," Dr. Steven Leath, Iowa State's president, said in a news release. "This is a significant step forward in creating a world-class research park and fortifying our university-industry partnership model to promote top talent and innovation."
Employee teams will work with undergraduate and graduate students on developing integrated solutions for John Deere’s Agriculture & Turf and Construction & Forestry Divisions.
"Working with Iowa State University helps John Deere continue its leadership in precision agriculture and many other areas of technology that are important to our customers," John May, Deere’s president of agricultural solutions and chief information officer, said in the release.
“This new office at ISU will conduct groundbreaking research, engage future leaders of our industry, and will add to the extensive innovation and research capabilities that John Deere has invested in around the world,” May added.
Deere spokesman Ken Golden said the new partnership also helps build a future workforce. "Iowa State is very well-respected in the area of talent for technology, engineering and agriculture. What this does is develop relationships with faculty and students and helps us develop a pipeline of talent."
The office will collaborate with the company’s business units to complement John Deere’s global network of technology and innovation centers. The effort also expands Deere's recent work with ISU, including the funding of activities at the university’s research farm.
According to Golden, the new office is being funded by a reallocation of the company's research and development budget "in an area that is strategically important."
In addition to the two technology university offices, Golden said Deere is involved in research and development activities with other universities, including the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa, Purdue University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Nebraska, Kansas State University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and North Carolina State University.