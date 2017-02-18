Deere & Co. reported lower first quarter earnings Friday as it showed "cautious optimism" for the future and raised its 2017 outlook for sales of its farm and construction equipment and earnings.
The Moline-based manufacturer reported net income of of $193.8 million, or 61 cents per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 29. That compared with $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, with the period ended Jan. 31, 2016.
Deere said worldwide net sales and revenues increased 2 percent in the quarter to $5.625 billion from $5.525 billion a year ago. Net sales of equipment operations for the first quarter were $4.698 billion, compared with $4.769 billion a year ago.
"Obviously, the farm equipment sector and construction sector still are soft as far as markets are concerned. However there is a lot of optimism in the earnings release,'' Deere spokesman Ken Golden said in an interview. "We've increased our full-year forecast for net income and sales, increased our outlook for worldwide sales of John Deere ag and turf equipment and we've increased our outlook for sales of Deere construction and forestry equipment."
In its earnings report, Deere projected company equipment sales to increase 4 percent for fiscal 2017 and be up about 1 percent for the second quarter. It also expects sales and revenues to increase 4 percent for the year with net income to be about $1.5 billion. A quarter ago, in November, Deere was forecasting sales and revenues would decrease 1 percent and net income would be $1.4 billion for the year.
The earnings report sent Deere's stock up $1.10, or 1 percent, in trading Friday to close at $110.27.
"Although the quarter's sales and earnings were somewhat lower than last year, all of our businesses remained solidly profitable,'' Deere chairman and CEO Sam Allen said in the earnings news release. "Deere's performance showed further benefits from the sound execution of its operating plans, the strength of a broad product portfolio and the impact of a more flexible cost structure."
But after several years of steep declines, he said Deere is seeing signs that "its key agricultural markets may be stabilizing."
The first quarter's results marked the 12th consecutive quarter that Deere has reported lower earnings on a quarter-to-quarter comparison. Golden said the last time a quarter outperformed the previous same quarter was the first quarter of 2014.
In a conference call with analysts Friday, Deere officials said the company remains on track to reduce its structural costs by $500 million by the end of 2018.
Raj Kalathur, the company's chief financial officer and senior vice president, said employee costs will represent 20 percent of the structural cost reductions, while reductions in materials costs will represent 40 percent and the remainder will be in lower research and development spending, depreciation and other items.
Deere announced a voluntary employee-separation programs for U.S. workers back in the fourth quarter. While is has not indicated how many employees accepted early separation, Deere said the total pretax expenses related to the program are estimated at $111 million with a majority — $94 million — recorded in the first quarter. The company said it will realize nearly $70 million in savings from the programs in 2017.
Indicating that the company's operating efficiencies are gaining traction, Allen said "Deere continues to perform far better than in agricultural downturns of the past." He pointed to the company's more durable business model and wider range of revenue sources as reasons for its success.
A quarter ago, Deere had forecast its worldwide sales of ag and turf equipment to be down 1 percent. It now is forecasting sales to increase 3 percent for the year.
"We're seeing lots of indications that we believe the market for farm equipment is nearing bottom, if it hasn't already been reached,'' Golden said. Among the factors, he said is an increase in equipment orders, a more stable used equipment environment and higher U.S. farm cash incomes forecast for 2017.
"This is a good measure of the farm business economy," he said. "Normally as cash income increases, farmers are beginning to reinvest in their business, including their equipment."
In addition, Deere's construction and forestry division is showing signs of improvement. The company raised its sales outlook for construction and forestry equipment to up 7 percent for the year vs. its forecast of 1 percent increase a quarter ago.
Josh Jepsen, Deere's investor relations manager, told analysts that the fundamentals for construction and forestry sales show a slight improvement, including positive GDP, continued job growth and increased construction spending. The division also will benefit from the fact that U.S. housing starts are expected to exceed 1.2 million units this year, he said.