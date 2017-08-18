Deere & Co. boosted its forecast for earnings and sales this year as demand for its farm and construction equipment grows amid stabilizing markets.
In its earnings report released Friday morning, the Moline-based manufacturer reported profits increased 31 percent in the third quarter, ended July 30. Deere posted net income of $641.8 million, or $1.97 per share. That compared with $488.8 million, or $1.55 per share, for the same period a year ago. For the first nine months, Deere's net income is $1.649 billion, or $5.11 per share, compared with $1.239 billion, or $3.91 per share for the same period a year ago.
The company's sales and revenues increased 16 percent to $7.808 billion in the third quarter and increased 8 percent to $21.720 billion for the first nine months. But the increase fell short of Wall Street's expectations and Deere's shares stumbled 5 percent in pre-market trading Friday. The stock was down 5.24 percent to $117.47 in afternoon trading.
The earnings results however beat Wall Street expectations. Zack's Investment Research predicted $1.93 per share.
"We are seeing higher overall demand for our products with farm machinery sales in South America experiencing strong gains and construction equipment sales rising sharply," Deere Chairman and CEO Samuel Allen said in a news release. With improving market conditions throughout the world, he said the company's performance "is being assisted by an advanced product portfolio and the continuing impact of a flexible cost structure and lean asset base."
The improved earnings report comes on the heels of the second quarter results, announced in May, when Deere reported its first improved year-over-year earnings in 13 quarters to end what had been 12 consecutive quarters of decreased year-over-year earnings.
In its latest report, Deere also increased its full-year forecast for earnings to $2.075 billion, up from $2 billion in the second quarter. The company last set a record for net income back in 2013 with $3.53 billion in earnings before the downturn in the agriculture economy.
It also now projects equipment sales to increase 10 percent for the fiscal year and be up about 24 percent for the fourth quarter. Over the fiscal year, the sales forecast has risen from a 4 percent increase predicted in the first quarter and a 9 percent increase predicted in the second quarter. Net sales and revenues are projected to increase 11 percent.
"Deere's ability to deliver consistently strong financial results is proof of our success building a more durable business model," Allen said. "We're confident Deere is well-positioned to continue its strong performance an to fully capitalize on the world's increasing need for advanced machinery and services in the future."
Deere spokesman Ken Golden said the quarter was marked by improving markets for all its products, particularly construction equipment. The company's construction and forestry division posted a 29 percent increase in sales for the quarter and a 10 percent increase for nine months.
Deere indicated an overall improved economy, including positive GDP, continued job growth and increased construction spending, are factors behind the increased demand for construction equipment.
"I think you have to look at the higher overall demand for both our major product lines," Golden said, adding that the large ag equipment market is stabilizing. Large ag sales continue to decline, but he said "the sales decline is not as steep as it has been. Used equipment inventory now is at a point it is supportive of new equipment sales and the order book is high."
In fact, the increased sales are leading to the return of more workers across Deere's Midwest manufacturing plants. Last week, Deere's Waterloo tractor operations recalled 30 workers, while Seeding Group in Moline returned to work after a seasonal shutdown.
"The size of the production workforce depends on orders for the specific products made at those factories," he said. "We're bringing folks back as we need more production employees both to support the increase in production, but also because of attrition." But nearly 600 workers still remain on layoff across all its major Midwest factories, he said.
In a conference call Friday with analysts, Dr. J.B. Penn, Deere's chief economist, discussed some of the trends impacting the global ag economy. "Food demand remains very robust," he said, adding that global grain supplies are forecast to fall.
According to Penn, consumption will outpace production for the first time since 2012. "That is suggesting the commodity markets could be increasingly sensitive moving forward."
But a turnaround in U.S. farm income is ahead, he said, adding U.S. cash farm income is expected to rise in 2017 for the first time since peaking in 2013.
Golden said as farmers tend to invest in new equipment purchases when commodities prices are high and their income rises.