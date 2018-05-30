Deere and Company officials Wednesday announced the company has raised its quarterly dividend to 69 cents a share on common stock.
The new quarterly rate is a 15 percent, or nine cents, increase over the previous level, according to a news release.
"Today's announcement reaffirms our confidence in the company's present direction and our belief that Deere will continue to deliver significant long-term value to investors and customers," CEO and Chairman Samuel Allen said in the news release. "We remain committed that the more durable business model now in place at Deere will result in strong financial performance throughout the business cycle."
The dividend is payable Aug. 1 to stockholders of record on June 29.