Editor's note: The following is a press release from Deere & Co. Check back later today at qctimes.com for Times reporter Jennifer DeWitt's update.
Deere & Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Wirtgen Group, a privately-held international company that is the leading manufacturer worldwide of road construction equipment.
The purchase price for the equity is EUR 4.357 billion in an all-cash transaction. The total transaction value is approximately EUR 4.6 billion (USD 5.2 billion based on current exchange rates), including the assumption of net debt and other consideration.
The Wirtgen Group had sales of EUR 2.6 billion in the year ending December 31, 2016. Deere expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share and currently expects to fund the acquisition from a combination of cash and new equipment operations debt financing.
Detailed financial information concerning the transaction is included in an investor presentation available at www.JohnDeere.com/events-and-presentations.
Headquartered in Germany, the Wirtgen Group has five premium brands across the entire road construction sector spanning milling, processing, mixing, paving, compaction and rehabilitation. Wirtgen's highly complementary product portfolio enhances Deere's existing construction equipment offering and establishes Deere as an industry leader in global road construction. The Wirtgen Group has a global footprint with about 8,000 employees and sells products in more than 100 countries through a large network of company-owned and independent dealers.
"The acquisition of the Wirtgen Group aligns with our long-term strategy to expand in both of John Deere's global growth businesses of agriculture and construction," said Samuel R. Allen, Deere & Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Wirtgen's superb reputation, strong customer relationships and demonstrated financial performance are attractive as we expand the reach of John Deere construction equipment to more customers, markets, and geographies."