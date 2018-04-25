Deere & Co. announced plans Wednesday to build a new design and test lab at Iowa State University Research Park, Ames, to test its agricultural spraying and applications technologies.
The 33,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019. The investment was not disclosed.
“As a leader in precision agriculture, John Deere is focused on providing customers with innovative, high quality products and services,” said Aaron Wetzel, John Deere's vice president of the global crop care platform. "Our customers will benefit from this investment as the spray lab is expected to enhance product design and improve our development cycle."
The facility will allow for increased collaboration between the Moline-based Deere and Iowa State's faculty and students, he said.
It adds to a strategic technology innovation center that Deere opened last year at the ISU Research Park. The center collaborates with the company’s business units and complements John Deere’s global network of technology and innovation centers. Some employees from that center will relocate to the new building.
Deere spokesman Ken Golden said the new facility will give Deere a controlled environment to conduct testing. "This is the large spraying equipment that you see in the fields — spraying nutrients. Until now, we've never had a building that would allow us to do the type of testing (indoors) that we want to do before it goes to market."
Golden added Deere now has a technology center on two campuses. The other is at the University of Illinois, Champaign.
"The plans announced today for the ISU Research Park will enhance John Deere’s access to our expertise, research and development opportunities and to ISU’s student workforce," ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said.
The new test lab comes on the heels of several acquisitions by Deere that offer new innovative spraying technologies for agriculture customers. Among them was its purchase last year of Blue River Technology, a Silicon Valley startup in Sunnyvale, California, which has successfully applied machine learning to agricultural spraying equipment. The company also has acquired King Agro, a Spanish manufacturing of carbon fiber technology; Mazzotti, an Italian sprayer manufacturer and Hagie Manufacturing, a Clarion, Iowa-based high-clearance sprayer manufacturer.
Golden added Deere has had "a considerable investment in crop care technology."