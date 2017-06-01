Deere & Co. announced plans Thursday to buy the Wirtgen Group, a global road construction equipment manufacturer, marking the largest acquisition in Deere's history.
The Moline-based Deere said it is paying $4.9 billion for the privately held Wirtgen. The total value of the deal is $5.2 billion, including "the assumption of net debt and other consideration," the company said in a news release.
The Wirtgen Group, headquartered in Windhagen, Germany, is the leading manufacturer worldwide of road construction equipment. Its machines, sold under five brands, are used across the road construction sector from milling to processing, mixing, paving, compaction and rehabilitation.
The company said the brands will add to its John Deere construction equipment lineup with no product overlap.
"The acquisition of the Wirtgen Group aligns with our long-term strategy to expand in both of John Deere's global growth businesses of agriculture and construction," Deere Chairman and CEO Samuel Allen said in a news release. "Wirtgen's superb reputation, strong customer relationships and demonstrated financial performance are attractive as we expand the reach of John Deere construction equipment to more customers, markets and geographies."
Deere said the transaction positions it in a leadership position in road construction equipment.
Wirtgen has 8,000 employees and sells in more than 100 countries through a network of company-owned and independent dealers, Deere said.
Max Guinn, president of Deere's Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division, added that the transaction will enhance Deere's distribution options in construction equipment and its capabilities in emerging markets.
"Spending on road construction and transportation projects has grown at a faster rate than the overall construction industry and tends to be less cyclical," he said in the release. "There is a recognition globally that infrastructure improvements must be a priority and roads and highways are among the most critical in need of repair and replacement."
Deere said it will maintain the Wirtgen Group's brands, management, manufacturing footprint, employees and distribution network. The combined business will benefit from sharing best practices in distribution, customer support, manufacturing and technology as well as in scale and operation efficiency.
Stefan Wirtgen, the German company's managing director, said Wirtgen Group brings a legacy of technology and innovation.
"As we looked to the future, we specifically chose Deere as the buyer because of our long-held respect for the organization and our full confidence that Deere is dedicated to the ongoing success of the Wirtgen Group and our employees worldwide," he said.
Jürgen Wirtgen, managing director, said the company's employees were key to its success.
"We believe this transaction allows the company to be successful well into the future — independent of our family ownership," he said.
The Wirtgen brothers, who own the company founded by their father, will be leaving the business, Deere said.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval in several jurisdictions, is expected to close in the first quarter of Deere's 2018 fiscal year. Deere's board of directors has approved the transaction.