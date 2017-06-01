John Deere's newest lineup of big green machines will help farmers "harvest smart" with new technologies and capabilities to improve reliability, data collection, operational ease and comfort as well as the quality and quantity of the grain harvested.
Highlights of the 2018 product line were shared Thursday as Deere & Co.'s Agriculture and Turf Division hosted national agricultural media for a product reveal event at John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline.
"We make sure our products can get the job done when our customers want to get the job done," Randy Sergesketter, Deere's senior vice president of Global Crop Harvesting, told about 45 media members from across the United States and Canada.
The group took part in John Deere's 2017 Media Event, which began Wednesday night at John Deere World Headquarters in Moline. It concluded Thursday after a factory tour of the combine plant, the facility that produced much of the new equipment featured.
With the manufacturing plant's entrance converted into a display floor of farm machinery, reporters had a chance to hear from the experts on the new machines and technologies. On view was Deere's new S700 combine models, its Frontier tillage equipment, sprayers, planters and other equipment and more.
"Customers spend long hours in these machines," Cyndee Smiley Dolan, the division's marketing manager, said, describing new features such as ergonomically designed command arm and levers, a swivel seat and additional cameras and mirrors to increase visibility.
Beverly Flores, the company's North American media relations and communication manager, said the improvements recognize that farmers are trying to meet the growing demand for food and with the same resources.
"They are looking for ways to try to get more out of that same acre," Flores said.
Much of the demonstrations focused on the new technologies, including automation, improved data and documentation and other precision agriculture tools.
"At the heart is how can me make a good farmer even better," Flores said.
The equipment show came on the heels of a virtual launch of the 2018 models held last week for John Deere dealers, said Terry DeMay, Harvester's senior marketing representative. He said the show makes the experience more personal for the ag media who cover Deere.
"We have experts here, and they can physically look, touch and see the equipment," DeMay said.
Attending what was the third such show in the past three years was Dave Kurns, editorial content director for Successful Farming, part of Meredith Agrimedia.
"It's important for farmers to know what are the advancements coming that they need to plan for, invest in and ultimately, make more money (with)," Kurns said.