Two Maquoketa, Iowa, car dealerships now are under the same ownership after Brad Deery Motors' acquired Warthan Brothers Maquoketa Ford.
The longtime Ford dealership, located on the outskirts of Maquoketa at 1178 200th Ave., now will be named Brad Deery Ford, its new owner Brad Deery said Monday.
He purchased the Ford dealership from brothers Doug and Matt Warthan. Details of the transaction, which was completed June 9, were not disclosed.
The dealership will continue to sell new Ford cars and have an independent sales and service staff from Brad Deery Motors, located less than two miles away in downtown Maquoketa, Deery said. The Deery Motors dealership, which employs 88 people, sells General Motors, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep.
According to Deery, he and Matt Warthan have been friends for 30 years. "I always told him if he 'had an inkling to sell it... it would be a great fit for my dealership in Maquoketa,'" he said. Deery added that the Warthan brothers "want to concentrate back on the Dubuque market."
In Dubuque, the Warthans own and operate Dubuque Auto Plaza, a Nissan and BMW dealership. They purchased the Ford dealership from Ron Burnett and Bob-Thiel in 2014.
Brad Deery entered the car business at age 26 in 1985 with his uncle John Deery Sr. The pair opened Brad Deery Motors after acquiring the Maquoketa dealership from the Rasmussen Brothers. The younger Deery bought out his uncle in 1998.
Deery said the close proximity of the Maquoketa dealerships will allow them to share various administrative functions such as accounting, marketing and other back-office functions. "We can run a little more efficient."
"We have the capacity to do more and that works good with my wheelhouse," he said, adding that he has plans for expanding and remodeling the Deery Ford dealership.
Deery said all of Warthan's 12 Maquoketa employees have agreed to stay on with Deery Ford. "But I plan on quadrupling the inventory of new and used cars, so the sales and service staff will have to increase."
As part of the acquisition, Deery promoted two of its longtime employees. Nick McCutcheon, Deery Motors' general manager, who will now be vice president of both Deery Motors and Deery Ford. Dan O'Mara will be the general manager of Deery Motors and Richard Canganelli will be general manager at Deery Ford.
The purchase, which must receive formal approval from Ford, comes one year after Brad Deery acquired the Honda dealership in West Burlington, Iowa. Now known as Brad Deery Honda, it has 25 employees while his main West Burlington dealership, Deery Brothers, employs 110 people.
In addition, Deery is a partner in Deery Brothers with his cousins John Deery Jr. and Dan Deery. The partnership owns stores in Des Moines, Iowa City, Ames and Waukee, all in Iowa.
Deery said his family has been in the car business since his grandfather, John Deery, opened a general store in Calmine, Wisconsin, in 1909.