PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A defense contractor could invest more than $300 million over the next five years into two suburban Detroit sites if it gets requested incentives.
The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports (http://bit.ly/2rUYAsx ) Williams International Co. LLC has plans for abandoned sites in Pontiac, including the Michigan Motion Picture Studios LLC building. Plans would transform that site into a headquarters and manufacturing facility.
A former General Motors site also is being considered for purchase. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pontiac City Hall.
The company is based in Oakland County's Commerce Township and develops small gas turbine engines for cruise missiles, planes and drones. It said in a memorandum on the project that it could bring 900 jobs to Pontiac by 2022, including 500 from Commerce Township.
