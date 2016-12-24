WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington-based biopharmaceutical company Incyte has signed a $200 million research deal with a Dutch company that experts say could lead to an expansion of its Delaware operations.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported Saturday (http://delonline.us/2hcV1sr ) that Incyte will pay about $120 million to Merus, a Dutch developer of cancer medicines. The company will also spend $80 million to buy Merus stock. That will help the company access 11 of Merus' products.
Experts say having access to the additional medicines could mean Incyte will hire more people to work on them.
According to the newspaper, the company already employees 680 workers in its Delaware operations.
