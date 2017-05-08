Top Shape Gym, a homegrown Quad-City fitness chain, has expanded again with the acquisition of DePaepe's Gym, a nearly 40-year-old Rock Island gym.
Top Shape co-owner Matt Fischer said the company closed on the sale Thursday with Garry DePaepe, who founded DePaepe's in 1980 in a nearby Rock Island storefront. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Fischer said the Rock Island gym will be branded as a Top Shape Gym, but the plan is to keep the boldly painted DePaepe's name on the building as part of its legacy. The deal also included DePaepe's Gym II, in Davenport, which has been closed. The equipment will be spread across Top Shape's other gyms.
Top Shape, which began in Coal Valley, now will have a total of six gyms with DePaepe's Rock Island location and its locations in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and Coal Valley, as well as an Iowa City location. About eight of Top Shape's employees will run the DePaepe's location.
Fischer owns Top Shape with his wife Shelly and partners Amy and J.D. Rios, all of Davenport. Amy Rios is in charge of Top Shape's day-to-day operations. Shelly Fischer manages the Fischer's other company, Body Dynamics, at Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.
For the second time, DePaepe is retiring — first after 27 years as a Rock Island firefighter and now as a gym owner. After eight years on the market, DePaepe said "I think I found the only buyer out there."
"It's been a hard sell to sell two buildings," said DePaepe, 61, who owned the gyms with his wife Janean. "I had to find someone unique like Matt, who can disperse that equipment (from Davenport) over all his gyms."
Fischer said he began Top Shape with a gym built "all from scratch'' in Coal Valley as a way to showcase the commercial and residential fitness equipment sold by his Body Dynamics. Today, that company also has evolved into a running shoes retailer as well as a fitness equipment provider.
But the gym's growth has taken off in the past two or three years through acquisitions, which included Gravity in Bettendorf and Fitness Express.
He added that DePaepe's memberships automatically will convert to Top Shape. Collectively, Top Shape gyms have about 6,000 members.
"The whole goal is to get to 10 (gyms) and figure it out after that," Fischer said, adding that the next expansions likely will be outside the metro Quad-Cities.
Top Shape expects to convert the Rock Island gym into a 24-hour operation in the next month. For more information, call 309-786-4143.