The U.S. Department of Labor will publish a Request for Information for the overtime rule today. The RFI is an opportunity for the public to provide information aiding the department in developing revisions to the overtime rule.
Current regulations define and delimit exemptions from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and overtime requirements for certain employees.
Question topics on the RFI include:
• The salary level test
• The duties test
• Varying cost-of-living across different parts of the U.S.
• Inclusion of non-discretionary bonuses and incentive payments to satisfy a portion of the salary level
• The salary test for highly compensated employees
• Automatic updating of the salary level tests
The RFI will be published in the Federal Register where the public may submit comments over the following 60 days.
Instructions on submitting public comments are in the request for information. Comments may also be submitted electronically at regulations.gov.