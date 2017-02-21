DETROIT (AP) — A sprawling Detroit complex that's home to businesses, artist workspaces and residential housing is being shut down due to building violations.
The city's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department says the Russell Industrial Center failed to follow guidelines for several units, including illegally installing plumbing and heating systems without proper permits. In one case, inspectors say they found leaking natural gas.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Tuesday from representatives of the repurposed former factory complex.
Earlier this month, WDIV-TV reported dozens of failed fire safety inspections at the facility. The Detroit News reports the facility will be shut down until it has all proper permits inspections and approvals. A meeting on the issue is planned this week.