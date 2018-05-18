Moline city and development leaders will get a closer look Tuesday at two developers' proposals for reinventing the former Spiegel building on the city's riverfront.
After two earlier attempts failed to attract developers to the vacant four-story building, the city now has mixed-use proposals from Heart of America Group and from an investment group that includes Frank and Rocco Marrani. It is represented by KellerWilliams Realty Greater Quad-Cities.
City staff and Renew Moline will host the meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Moline City Hall in the Committee of the Whole room. Presentations will be made by Tedd Lear of KellerWilliams and Kirk Whalen of Heart of America.
"The challenge we were having before with the RFP (Request for Proposal) was we were looking for specifics," said Ray Forsythe, the city's planning and development director. He said potential developers indicated it was too costly to provide detailed plans "if you're not going to get the project."
The latest RFP was more general "so we could meet with them and flesh out their ideas," he said.
The developers will present their visions, the type of tenants and schedules for their proposals during the public meeting.
The Moline-based Heart of America is proposing a mix of residential housing, retail, dining, a rooftop lounge and a two-story addition to the top of the building. The company already is renovating downtown Moline's 5th Avenue building into a new boutique hotel and has future plans to build a market-rate apartment building at the former John Deere Collector's Center site.
The investment group's proposal calls for a mixed-use building with lower level retail, two restaurants, a work sharing area, a banquet area and 24 residential units.
Forsythe said the proposals then will advance to a Renew Moline Design Build Management Team, or DBMT, which will discuss the options at a meeting June 8. Renew's Project Management Team then will meet June 12 and recommend one of the projects to the Moline City Council, which also meets June 12.
The city acquired the nearly 90-year-old warehouse for $303,000 in January 2016 from Tom Spiegel after it was spared by the new Interstate 74 bridge alignment.
"It's a lot easier to visualize the property around the Spiegel building now that construction is underway," he said. "Knowing that building as well as I do, residential on the upper floors is a perfect idea."
According to Forsythe, both developers also indicated interest in becoming master developers for the entire downtown Moline area that will be redeveloped after the old bridge is demolished. The Lakota Group has been consulting the city on that redevelopment.
A renovated Spiegel building "would start that new neighborhood and give it an anchor," he added. "Across the street there also is an opportunity for new development because the bridge is shifting to the east."