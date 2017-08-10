NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Dillard's Inc., down $11.64 to $61.70

The department store took a loss in the second quarter as growing inventory pushed it to make big discounts.

Microsoft Corp., down $1.06 to $71.41

Consumer Reports pulled its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.

Perrigo Co., up $10.47 to $76.84

The Irish drugmaker raised its annual profit forecast after a better-than-expected second quarter.

Macy's Inc., down $2.36 to $20.67

The department store did better than analysts expected in the second quarter, but didn't raise its weak annual forecasts.

Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc., down 7 cents to $4.01

The pizza chain lowered its sales forecast for the year.

Brinker International Inc., up 62 cents to $34.89

The owner of Chili's Bar & Grill restaurants rebounded as its quarterly results were a bit stronger than analysts had forecast.

Kohl's Corp., down $2.43 to $39.50

Retailers and department stores tumbled Thursday as investors waited for signs their business is stabilizing.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.09 to $27.49

Technology companies fared worse than the rest of the market on Thursday.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $2.11 to $39.61

The ticket seller and concert promoter blew past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter.

