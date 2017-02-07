BURBANK, Calif. (AP) _ The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.48 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of $1.55.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.
The entertainment company posted revenue of $14.78 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.26 billion.
Disney shares have climbed roughly 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 2 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $109, an increase of 18 percent in the last 12 months.
