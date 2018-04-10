An author and national expert on leadership diversity will bring her message Friday to the Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce annual gala celebration.
Juana Bordas, president of Mestiza Leadership International, a company focused on leadership diversity and organizational change, will keynote the "Salsa, Soul and Spirit" gala. The gala will be from 6-10 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.
Born in Nicaragua, Bordas came to the United States at the age of 3. Now a resident of Denver, Colorado, she is founder of several organizations promoting Latino and Latina leadership including the Mi Casa Resource Center for Women and the National Hispana Leadership Institute.
“What we need to do is start preparing diverse leaders so leadership represents all people in society,” Bordas said.
Experts anticipate that by 2044, the United States will no longer be dominantly white and future American leaders need to be prepared to lead a multicultural society, she said.
The Hispanic chamber also will present its annual awards, which include: Small Business of the Year, Chocolate Manor, owned by Rose and Randy Mohr; Nonprofit of the Year – LULAC Council #5285; Corporation of the Year – Iowa American Water; and Advocates of the Year — Maria Bribriesco, LULAC Deputy State Director, and Dan Yul Kim, who works with immigrants and refugees to open small businesses.