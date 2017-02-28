ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino's sales jumped 12.2 percent at established U.S. locations in the final months of 2016, marking the pizza delivery chain's 23rd consecutive quarter of growth.
The company has been pushing up sales for nearly six years in part by offering easier ways to order online, on mobile phones and even social media.
Its delivery model also fits with the shift toward convenience in the restaurant industry, with several fast-food chains just starting to look at options like delivery as an avenue for growth. Rival Pizza Hut, which is owned by Yum Brands Inc., has struggled in the meantime and partly blamed its image as a sit-down restaurant.
Overseas, Domino's said international sales rose 4.3 percent at established locations for the quarter.
For the three months ended Jan. 1, Domino's earned $72.7 million, or $1.48 per share. That was more than the $1.43 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Total revenue for the quarter was $819.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $214.7 million, or $4.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.47 billion.
Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc., which have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year, rose more than 1 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.
