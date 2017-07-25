ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $65.7 million.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $628.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613.4 million.
Domino's Pizza shares have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44 percent in the last 12 months.
