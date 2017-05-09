WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with stealing more than $1 million worth of equipment from his former employer.
The Lowell Sun (http://bit.ly/2qNvn6A ) reports 47-year-old Robert Gantz is being held on $10,000 bail on larceny and tax evasion charges.
The Dracut (DRAY'-kut) man worked as a vice president of information technology for Beacon Health Options. Prosecutors say he used funds from the behavioral health management company to purchase extra computer switches, which he then resold to third-party wholesalers. The switches were worth $10,000 each.
Prosecutors say Gantz underreported his income in tax filings by as much as 75 percent. In 2014, Gantz reported an income of $163,000 but prosecutors say his income was closer to $653,000.
He pleaded not guilty. Gantz's attorney could not be reached for comment.
