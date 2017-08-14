Drinking problem: Ryanair wants UK airports to curb alcohol

FILE- In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016 file photo, an attendant collects rubbish on a Ryanair media flight from Dublin to Gatwick Airport, London. Ryanair issued a statement Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, calling on British airports to take steps to curb alcohol sales following sharp increases in the number of incidents involving disruptive passengers. (AP Photo/Shawn Pogatchnik, File)