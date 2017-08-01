EAST CHINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — DTE Energy Co. says it's seeking permission to build a nearly $1 billion, natural gas-fired power plant northeast of Detroit as the utility moves forward with plans to close coal-fired plants.

Plans announced Tuesday call for groundbreaking in 2019 in St. Clair County, where the Detroit-based utility has operated the St. Clair and Belle River coal-fired power plants for decades. The St. Clair plant is being shut down around 2020-2023.

The Michigan Public Service Commission will review the request. If approved, DTE says the gas-fired plant in East China Township will provide 1,000 megawatts of electricity, enough for 850,000 homes, starting in 2022.

DTE said in September that it would build a gas-fired plant in near the existing St. Clair County plants, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) from of Detroit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags