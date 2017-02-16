CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $230.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 81 cents per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $5.62 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.15 billion, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.74 billion.
Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share.
Duke Energy shares have dropped 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 5 percent. The stock has risen nearly 1 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DUK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DUK
_____
Keywords: Duke Energy, Earnings Report