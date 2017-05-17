RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina regulators want Duke Energy to account for what it's spent on a South Carolina nuclear power plant facing new doubts after the bankruptcy six weeks ago of the company that was supposed to supply the reactors.
Monday's order by the North Carolina Utilities Commission gives the country's largest electric company 60 days to explain how much of the $520 million spent on the Lee nuclear plant it wants to pass along to consumers.
The commission also wants to know what Duke Energy plans to do if the bankrupt Westinghouse Electric Co. can't provide the reactors the plant was designed around.
Duke Energy received a Nuclear Regulatory Commission license to build and operate the plant near Gaffney, South Carolina, in December but hasn't made a final decision to proceed.
