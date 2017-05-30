FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Duke Energy Kentucky has won approval to begin replacing old electric and natural gas meters with devices that can be read remotely unless the customer opts out.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission said customers who choose to opt out may do so and pay a $25 monthly charge to cover the cost of having the meter read manually. There is also a $100 one-time fee for customers who opt out after receiving a smart meter, but it will be waived if the customer notifies Duke Kentucky before the smart meter is deployed.
Under an agreement with the attorney general's office, Duke Kentucky will track costs and benefits of the system and won't try to reflect it in its rates until it files for a base rate adjustment.
Duke Kentucky has about 163,500 customers in northern Kentucky.