NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts coffee shop owner says he received a cease-and-desist letter from Dunkin' Donuts claiming trademark infringement for riffing on the chain's catchphrase.

Steve Copoulos tells the Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2slf5yU ) he added window art reading "North now runs on Mike's" on his new coffee shop in North Attleborough.

While he expected a few laughs from customers, Copoulos says he was surprised to find the letter from the Quincy-based coffee chain dated May 19 claiming he was infringing on their trademark "America runs on Dunkin'" slogan.

Copoulos says he wants to be the "exact opposite" of a corporate coffee chain by reopening his father's shop. He has since washed off the sign.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Dunkin' Donuts did not respond to requests for comment.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags