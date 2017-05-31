NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts coffee shop owner says he received a cease-and-desist letter from Dunkin' Donuts claiming trademark infringement for riffing on the chain's catchphrase.
Steve Copoulos tells the Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2slf5yU ) he added window art reading "North now runs on Mike's" on his new coffee shop in North Attleborough.
While he expected a few laughs from customers, Copoulos says he was surprised to find the letter from the Quincy-based coffee chain dated May 19 claiming he was infringing on their trademark "America runs on Dunkin'" slogan.
Copoulos says he wants to be the "exact opposite" of a corporate coffee chain by reopening his father's shop. He has since washed off the sign.
Dunkin' Donuts did not respond to requests for comment.
___
Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com