Dunkin' without the 'Donuts'? Maybe in the name

FILE - This Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts in Edmond, Okla. Dunkin' is thinking about dumping "Donuts" from its name. A new location in Pasadena, Calif., will be called simply Dunkin', a move that parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc. calls a test. The Canton, Mass.-based company says a few other stores will get the one-name treatment too. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)