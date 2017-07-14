HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DuraFiber Technologies says it will close its plants in North Carolina and South Carolina unless a buyer can be found.
The company, based in Huntersville, said it will close plants in Salisbury and Shelby, and in Winnsboro, South Carolina, unless a buyer is found by Sept. 10. DuraFiber says it employs approximately 800 people at the three plants.
In a news release issued on Thursday, the company said its actions follow a series of initiatives to lower production costs in response to increased competition in the textile industry.
The news release said DuraFiber's operations in France, Germany and Mexico will not be affected.