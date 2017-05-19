NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Foot Locker Inc., down $11.73 to $58.72

The shoe store operator posted revenue and earnings that fell short of Wall Street analysts' forecasts.

Deere & Co., up $8.23 to $120.90

The agricultural equipment manufacturer reported better-than-expected earnings on strong international sales.

Campbell Soup Co., down $1.16 to $55.78

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice reported lower sales in its latest quarter.

Dynegy Inc., up $1.86 to $9.12

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vistra Energy has made a takeover approach to the debt-laden power company.

Ross Stores Inc., up $1.13 to $62.20

The discount retailer reported results that topped Wall Street's forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., up 17 cents to $44.08

The maker of chip making equipment reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Autodesk Inc., up $14.08 to $109.91

The design software company raised its earnings forecast for the year and reported a loss in its latest quarter that was narrower than analysts were expecting.

McKesson Corp., up $11.57 to $153.01

The prescription drug distributor reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat Wall Street's forecasts.

