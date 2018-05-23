Revitalize and Develop East Moline (REDEEM) elected officers and reviewed the past year's progress at its annual meeting this week.
REDEEM, a non-profit dedicated to promoting development in East Moline, held its annual meeting Friday with economic development partners, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and city staff, according to Executive Vice-President Tim Knanishu in a news release.
He said East Moline benefited from more than $40 million in development and 400 new construction jobs last year. For example, the group celebrated one of the area's largest developments along the Mississippi River at the former East Moline Metal Productions Site.
And Knanishu expects even more investment this year, including another $50 million in investment in the riverfront and nearby areas. He also spotlighted the Bend of the Quad-Cities, which could be occupied as early as this year, with hotels, apartments, retail establishments and an event center.
The board elected the following officers: Jay Morrow, president; Kurt Donnelly, vice president and secretary; Nancy Greer, treasurer; Terry Brahm, past president; and Tim Knanishu, executive vice-president.
The following members were appointed as directors: Larry Anderson of East Moline Glass, Bob Baecke, Tadd Griffith of Deere & Co., Jennifer Hirsch of MetroLINK, Jeff Murphy of Murphy Insurance, Greg Theis of Mid-American Energy Corp., plus Terry Westbrook of Triumph Community Bank.