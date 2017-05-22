RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas will share his take on the first 100 days of the new administration and what middle market companies might anticipate moving forward during a breakfast event hosted by RSM and the Quad-Cities Chamber.
The event is 7:30-9 a.m. June 27 at Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport, and will feature a continental breakfast.
Brusuelas will also discuss upcoming Washington, D.C., policy changes including tax reform, a border adjustment tax, trade policy and infrastructure spending.
Admission costs $20. For more information, contact Connie Smith Benning at 563-888-4061 or connie.smithbenning@rsmus.com.