TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Efforts are moving forward to restore the Boardman River in northern Michigan to its natural course.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2rURXXq ) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers late Thursday or Friday plans to activate 14 siphons and begin drawing down the Boardman Dam's impoundment.
Carl Platz of the Army Corps says the 2- to 4-week process will coax the river back to its original flow, which was diverted about 100 years ago with the dam's construction. A viewing area offers a chance to watch the water draining. The dam will then be removed.
The river flows into Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay. The work is part of a broader environmental restoration for the Boardman that includes upgrading fish passage and wildlife habitat, restoring wetlands and establishing native plant communities.
