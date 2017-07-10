In the wake of a merger between Rock Island engineering firms IMEG Corp. and Missman Inc., Pat Eikenberry has been named IMEG's vice president of civil engineering U.S.
Eikenberry, who has been Missman's president and CEO, also will continue as Missman president until that company name is transitioned out in early 2018, company officials said.
On June 26, IMEG announced that Missman was joining IMEG in a merger that expands IMEG's Quad-City regional team and its offerings to include a complete range of engineering design and construction-related services.
In the new position, Eikenberry's role is to develop a plan to integrate IMEG's civil services across the country while continuing to promote the company to regional constituencies in the Quad-City region. Eikenberry, Missman's president since 2009 and CEO since 2010, brings experience in all facets of civil engineering and will assist clients by serving as a technical communicator.
Eikenberry has served on numerous public and private boards in the past 25 years including the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, for which he is the incoming board chair, as well as Bettendorf Rotary Club, John Deere Classic, Bettendorf Development Corp., Development Association of Rock Island, American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa, Society of American Military Engineers and Robert Young Center.
Eikenberry said the community, clients and collaboration are the pillars of Missman's past success.
Missman was founded in 1946 as C.E. Missman & Associates by Cliff Missman. Eikenberry joined the firm in 1984. The firm was renamed Missman Inc. in 2011. Its 60 employees at offices in Rock Island, Rockford, and DeKalb, Illinois, and Bettendorf now are a division of IMEG.
IMEG, formerly known as KJWW Engineering Consultants, was founded in Rock Island in 1961 by Walter Kimmel, who later was joined by Ward Jensen, Sam Wray and Vern Wegerer. Larry Pithan, the current chief financial officer, joined the firm in 1973 and was followed by Paul VanDuyne in 1976, now IMEG's president and CEO.
KJWW merged with California-based TTG Engineers in 2015 to form IMEG. Headquartered in Rock Island, the firm has a total of 1,000 employees.