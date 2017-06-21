The Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance, called ELLA, through the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a Latina Leadership Panel Saturday, June 24, at the University of Iowa Quad-Cities Campus.
Beginning at 9 a.m., panelists will share stories and discuss the importance of defining a personal professional brand, negotiation skills and building effective networks.
Panelists include Veronica Schrock, Arconic; Jazmin Newton-Butt, a partner at Barbara K. Wallace; Patricia Mota, Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement; Astrid Garcia, Lee Enterprises and Jacqueline Tome, Global Awareness Consulting.
The program title refers to the 54 cents Latinas typically receive for every $1 paid to white, non-Hispanic men. Panelists will discuss the wage gap and address ways Latinas can minimize that gap.
Admission costs $10 and includes breakfast. Student and group rates also are available.
For more information, visit gqchcc.com/ella.