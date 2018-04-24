Elliott Aviation will hold a career fair May 5 to hire workers skilled in upholstery refurbishment, aircraft wiring, woodwork, industrial painting, aircraft maintenance and more.
The company will hire 15 or more new employees. It now employs more than 350.
The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Elliott Aviation's headquarters on the south side of the Quad-City International Airport. The company's street address is 6601 74th Ave. in Milan.
"Even if you do not have aviation experience, trade skills such as industrial painting, woodworking, upholstery and wiring can be transferred to aviation," said Mindy Zumdome, vice president of talent and culture.
Many of the positions do not require a college degree and Elliott provides on the job training. Registrants may sign up at www.elliottaviation.com/careerfair for a chance to win an iPad.
Elliott Aviation is a second-generation, family-owned business aviation company offering a complete menu of products and services including aircraft sales, avionics service and installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair and overhaul, paint and interior, charter and aircraft management.
Founded in 1936, Elliott Aviation serves the business aviation industry nationwide and internationally. It also has facilities in Des Moines and Minneapolis.