Elliott Aviation, a provider of business aviation services, will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13 at its Moline headquarters on the south side of the Quad-City International Airport.
The 350-person company is hiring for 15 or more open positions, including workers skilled in upholstery refurbishment, aircraft wiring, woodwork, industrial painting, aircraft maintenance and more.
Marketing director Andrew Evans said many of the positions use skills that are transferrable from other trades and industries such as automotive mechanic, automotive painting, cabinetry, wiring and more. Most of the positions do not require a college degree and Elliott offers its own training program.
Job-seekers are encouraged to sign up early at www.elliottaviation.com/careerfair.
Elliott Aviation president Greg Sahr said the company is looking for workers who share the company's values of unmatched quality, uncompromising integrity and unbeatable customer service. "We are looking for people with the right skills and right attitude that can help us grow in Moline."
Headquartered in the Quad-Cities since 1936, Elliott Aviation has been stationed at the airport since 1961. A second-generation, family-owned business, its street address is 6601 74th Ave., Milan.