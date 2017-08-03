End your car lease without getting dinged

In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo, Chevrolet Camaros are lined up in the lot of a Chevrolet dealership in Richmond, Va. As the end of your car lease approaches, you may start to see every scratch, stain and extra mile as another dollar coming out of your pocket. But by learning how the lease-ending process works, and what damage you’re likely to be charged for, you can avoid excess wear and tear on your wallet. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)