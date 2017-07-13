LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit alleging a Kentucky power plant is illegally releasing pollutants from coal waste storage sites into a recreational lake.
The Kentucky Waterways Alliance and Sierra Club say in the federal suit this week that the E.W. Brown plant near Harrodsburg is not authorized to discharge pollutants from coal ash storage sites into Herrington Lake.
The plant, built in the 1950s, is run by Kentucky Utilities. The environmental groups say the discharges at two ash sites are violating the federal Clean Water Act. One of the sites dates back to the 1950s and was capped off in 2008.
A spokeswoman for Kentucky Utilities says the plant is in full compliance with environmental laws.
The groups are asking that the utility stop the flow of pollutants into the lake.