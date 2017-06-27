NEW YORK (AP) — A bankruptcy court filing shows the estates of Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff's (MAY'-dawfz) two sons will get to keep nearly $4 million once about $18 million in assets is taken away as part of a legal settlement.

The settlement terms were contained in papers filed by a court-appointed trustee Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. The deal leaves Mark Madoff's estate with $1.75 million and Andrew Madoff's estate with $2 million.

The brothers were business and regulatory managers at Bernard Madoff's private investment securities business.

Their dad admitted in 2009 that his multi-decade fraud cost thousands of investors roughly $20 billion they had trusted with him. The 79-year-old is serving a 150-year prison sentence.

Mark Madoff hanged himself in 2010. Andrew Madoff died of cancer in 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

