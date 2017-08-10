The Illinois Small Business Development Center will offer an event to help small businesses get started in the Hispanic/Latinx community Thursday, Aug. 24. The event featuring speakers a Spanish-language interpreter will be 6-7:45 p.m. at the Esperanza Center, 335 5th Ave., Moline. Registration is due Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Speakers for the event include Robert Ontiveros, Group O founder and chairman; Álvaro Macías, Ascentra Credit Union; Christian Guiterrez, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Office of Minority Economic Empowerment; Carolyn O’Connor, Esperanza Legal Assistance Center and Department of Justice-accredited immigration legal specialist; and Rock Island native David Johnson, ACCION.
Quad-Cities Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, will also discuss available grant money for small-business accounting workshops and consultations.
To register, visit wiusbdc.org or use the Spanish-language option at iira.org/event-registration/?ee. For assistance, leave a message at 309-298-3036.