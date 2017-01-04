WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $60,000 at a Massachusetts insulation firm.
Police say Kelly Redman, of Londonderry, was hired as an accounting manager for Dielectric Sciences Inc. in 2011. Officials tell the Lowell Sun (http://bit.ly/2hReCDu) they noticed several payroll discrepancies when Redman went on vacation. This led to a formal investigation at the Chelmsford company and Redman's eventual termination.
Redman admitted Wednesday in court in Woburn to stealing money from other employee bonuses and giving herself unwarranted vacation pay. The former accountant will serve 60 days in jail and remain on probation for five years.
A judge ordered Redman to repay the money monthly over the course of her term. The Probation Department is supervising Redman's restitution plan.
Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun, http://www.lowellsun.com